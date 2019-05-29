Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back as DH

Bryant (upper body) is starting at DH and hitting second Wednesday against the Astros.

Bryant missed a pair of games after colliding with Jason Heyward over the weekend, but he's been cleared to return -- albeit in a limited capacity -- after going through a series of baseball activities with no issues Tuesday. It's unclear when Bryant will be ready to return to the field, though with the Cubs off the schedule Thursday, he'll get a day to rest and recover before potentially reclaiming his spot at the hot corner for Friday's series opener in St. Louis.