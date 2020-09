Bryant (finger/wrist) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bryant had been on the injured list for two weeks with a sprained left ring finger and a sore left wrist. He wasn't living up to expectations prior to his absence, hitting just .177/.271/.323 in 70 plate appearances, though his .225 BABIP undoubtedly contributed to his struggles.