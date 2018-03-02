Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in action Friday

Bryant (illness) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bryant has been out since Monday with an illness and has just one at-bat so far this spring. The 26-year-old third baseman should be unaffected by this absence by Opening Day, as he'll have plenty of time to get up to speed.

