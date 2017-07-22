Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in action Saturday
Bryant (finger) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that Bryant would be down Saturday as well, noting that the 25-year-old was still having trouble even gripping a bat with his strained pinkie finger. However, Bryant has evidently progressed much quicker than expected as he will return to third base and the two hole against right-hander Adam Wainwright. Bryant is 8-for-23 (.348 average) since the All-Star break.
