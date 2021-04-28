site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-kris-bryant-back-in-action-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in action Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bryant (biceps) is starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Bryant sat out Tuesday's game due to a right biceps injury that he had apparently dealt with for about a week. However, he'll start in left field and bat fourth Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read