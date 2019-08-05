Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in lineup Monday

Bryant (knee) is starting at third base and hitting third Monday against the Athletics.

Bryant is back in action after missing Sunday's series finale against the Brewers with right knee soreness. The 27-year-old, who owns a .247/.326/.429 slash line with four home runs and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in 20 games since the All-Star break, will face righty Chris Bassitt in his return to the starting nine.