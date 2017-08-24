Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in lineup Thursday

Bryant (hand) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Bryant sat out Wednesday after getting struck by a pitch during Tuesday's contest, but will return for the series finale. There shouldn't be any major concern regarding Bryant's hand in the future, as he only suffered a bruised left hand. He will slide back into his typical spot in the order, batting third against Sal Romano and the Reds.

