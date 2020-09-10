site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Back in Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Bryant (elbow) is starting at third base and hitting second Thursday against the Reds.
He sat out Wednesday with elbow soreness but it was apparently a minor issue, or at least something he thinks he can play through. Bryant is hitting .190 with 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
