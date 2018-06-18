Cubs' Kris Bryant: Batting leadoff Monday

Bryant is batting leadoff and starting at third base Monday against the Dodgers.

Bryant is in the midst of a 3-for-26 (.115) slump over his last seven starts, so he'll jump to the top of the order as manager Joe Maddon looks to get him kickstarted at the dish. His placement atop the order likely won't last more than a handful of games.

