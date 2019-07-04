Cubs' Kris Bryant: Batting third Thursday

Bryant (knee) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

Bryant had banged up his knee sliding during the Cubs' recent series in Cincinnati, so manager Joe Maddon decided him to give Wednesday off. He will slot back into the lineup against right-hander Jordan Lyles, and Bryant will occupy the three hole after exclusively batting second to this point. Following a slow start, Bryant hit .300 or better in May and June and now ranks 14th in the NL in OPS with a .921 mark.

