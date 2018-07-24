Cubs' Kris Bryant: Battling shoulder soreness

Bryant's absence from the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks is due to shoulder soreness, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Bryant has been out of the lineup twice in four days and could miss Wednesday's game as well, though there hasn't yet been a suggestion that a trip to the disabled list will be necessary. He missed 16 games with a shoulder issue earlier in the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories