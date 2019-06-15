Cubs' Kris Bryant: Big night in loss

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Bryant has now homered in consecutive games, giving him 15 for the season. The third baseman is hitting .278/.397/.552 with 38 RBI and 54 runs scored through 65 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories