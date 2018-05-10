Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 100th career homer Wednesday

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Bryant kept his power surge going, as he now has four home runs over his last seven games to get to six total for the season and 100 for his career. The 26-year-old is once again performing at an elite level and is one of the premier players in fantasy baseball.

