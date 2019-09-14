Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 29th homer
Bryant went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and four RBI in Saturday's 14-1 victory over Pittsburgh.
Bryant launched a two-run shot in the fourth inning to increase the Chicago lead to 7-1. The 2016 MVP has bounced back this season after struggling through an injury-plagued 2018, slashing .285/.384/.526 with 29 homers, 73 RBI and 103 runs scored in 515 at-bats.
