Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts eighth home run

Bryant went 3-for-4 on Sunday with a home run, two runs batted in and three runs scored in a victory over Milwaukee.

Bryant's eighth-inning shot to center provided breathing room for the Cubs in a victory over their division rival. After a slow start to the season, the former MVP has now homered in seven of his last 15 games and has picked up 18 RBI in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories