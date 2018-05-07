Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts home run Sunday

Bryant went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 14-inning loss to the Cardinals.

The blast was Bryant's fourth of the season and extended his hitting streak to six games. However, Bryant is hitting just .222 during the stretch, as he hasn't posted any multi-hit efforts. The 26-year-old slugger is now slashing .272/.397/.515 for the season.

