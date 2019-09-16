Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts two home runs

Bryant went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a 16-6 win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Bryant hit a three-run shot in the first inning and added a solo home run in the third inning. Bryant set a new Cubs record for most home runs in the first five years of his career with 137. The 27-year-old has a .288/.386/.538 slash line with 31 home runs and 105 RBI through 140 games.