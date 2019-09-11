Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts two homers in return
Bryant went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and a walk in Tuesday's loss to San Diego.
Bryant returned to action with a bang after missing the previous two games with a sore right knee, launching two-run shots in the fifth and eighth innings to account for half of Chicago's run output. The 2016 MVP has had a steadily productive season after struggling through an injury-plagued 2018, slashing .281/.381/.522 with 28 homers, 68 RBI and 100 runs scored in 585 plate appearances.
