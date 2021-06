Bryant went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Bryant launched his 13th homer of the season in the first inning off veteran Scott Kazmir, but he was silent the rest of the way. The star third baseman has been seeing the ball extremely well of late, though, and he's hit safely in all but one of his last 16 games, hitting .344 with a .947 OPS, three homers, 13 RBI and six runs scored in that span.