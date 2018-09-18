Cubs' Kris Bryant: Breaks home-run drought

Bryant went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in the Cubs' 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

The eighth-inning homer was Bryant's first since July 20, though a five-week stay on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury contributed heavily into the drought. Since being activated from the DL on Sept. 1, Bryant has ridden a 33.3 percent line-drive rate (his career rate is 22.1 percent) to a .320 average, but he hasn't been accompanied that stellar mark with much output in other categories. Bryant has managed only six extra-base hits (five doubles and a home run), eight runs, five RBI and no stolen bases in 14 starts on the month.