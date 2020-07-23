Cubs manager David Ross declared Bryant (back) "ready to go" for Friday's season opener versus the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant was scratched ahead of Wednesday's exhibition finale against the Twins with a stiff back, but his exclusion from the lineup seems to have been mostly precautionary. Per Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago, Ross indicated that Bryant felt good after fielding ground balls Thursday, clearing up any concern about the 2016 NL MVP's availability for Opening Day.