Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits Friday

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's win over the Mets.

Bryant now has consecutive multi-hit games, raising his season slash line to a strong .295/.409/.528. The 26-year-old's batting average and on-base percentage are exactly in line with the rates he posted last year, as he remains one of the top offensive players in the game.

