Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits Friday

Bryant went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

All three hits were singles, but fantasy owners can't complain too much about Bryant reaching base four times. The reigning National League MVP is slashing a solid .284/.396/.513, but with 20 home runs and 49 RBI, he's unlikely to match last year's totals of 39 and 102, respectively.