Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits, home run Monday

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

After going 7-for-14 in a four-game series against Milwaukee, Bryant continued his torrid pace on Monday. His counting stats are a bit down from his 2016 MVP numbers, but Bryant's current .954 OPS would actually be the best of his three-year career. The 25-year-old is simply one of the elite offensive players in baseball, and fantasy owners are reaping the rewards to finish out the year.