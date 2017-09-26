Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits, home run Monday

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

After going 7-for-14 in a four-game series against Milwaukee, Bryant continued his torrid pace on Monday. His counting stats are a bit down from his 2016 MVP numbers, but Bryant's current .954 OPS would actually be the best of his three-year career. The 25-year-old is simply one of the elite offensive players in baseball, and fantasy owners are reaping the rewards to finish out the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast