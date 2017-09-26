Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits, home run Monday
Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
After going 7-for-14 in a four-game series against Milwaukee, Bryant continued his torrid pace on Monday. His counting stats are a bit down from his 2016 MVP numbers, but Bryant's current .954 OPS would actually be the best of his three-year career. The 25-year-old is simply one of the elite offensive players in baseball, and fantasy owners are reaping the rewards to finish out the year.
More News
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two more hits Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Delivers winning home run Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Smashes 27th homer of year in Friday win•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Comes around four times in rout•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Brings home four to help beat Mets•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...