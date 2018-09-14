Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits, scores twice in win
Bryant went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-inning win over the Nationals.
Bryant was productive from the No. 2 spot in the lineup, as he scored twice on hits from cleanup hitter Javier Baez. The 26-year-old is still seeking his first home run since returning from the disabled list Sept. 1, though he is slashing a solid .325/.391/.450 with three RBI and seven runs scored in his last 12 games.
