Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits Wednesday
Bryant went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Braves.
No other Chicago player had more than a single hit in this one and the Cubs mustered just a single run, so Bryant wasn't able to do a ton of damage with his three hits. Still, the strong performance bumped his season average up to .301 to go along with an outstanding 1.025 OPS.
