Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects three hits
Bryant went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.
Bryant had a four-hit, three-homer game on Friday, but had gone 1-for-12 in the three games since, so it was nice to see the slugger break out of the mini slump. The 27-year-old is now batting .275 this season with a .958 OPS, and he's scored 38 runs in 45 games.
