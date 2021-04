Bryant went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 15-2 win over the Brewers.

Bryant had three of the Cubs' 17 hits in the big win, and the 29-year-old has been hot at the plate recently. Over his past 10 games, Bryant is slashing .351/.419/.649 and he's pushed his season OPS up to a robust 1.041. He's also been playing a bit more often in the outfield lately, but Bryant figures to see plenty of time at third base moving forward as well.