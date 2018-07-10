Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two hits, home run in rehab game Monday

Bryant (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in a rehab appearance with Double-A Tennessee Monday.

Bryant looked great in the first game of what's expected to be a two-game rehab stint. The star third baseman was replaced in the field in the eighth inning, so expect him to try to go all nine innings Tuesday before returning to the majors. The Cubs could have Bryant return for their final game in San Francisco Wednesday, though they may simply send him to San Diego ahead of a weekend series there before the All-Star break.