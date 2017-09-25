Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two more hits Sunday
Bryant went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Bryant tormented Milwaukee pitching all weekend, as he went 7-for-14 with a home run, four runs scored and five RBI in the four-game series. This is what you expect out of an MVP player in a key divisional showdown. Bryant should continue to produce at a high level to close out the regular season and into the postseason.
More News
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Delivers winning home run Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Smashes 27th homer of year in Friday win•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Comes around four times in rout•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Brings home four to help beat Mets•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Starting in left Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...