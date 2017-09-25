Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two more hits Sunday

Bryant went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Bryant tormented Milwaukee pitching all weekend, as he went 7-for-14 with a home run, four runs scored and five RBI in the four-game series. This is what you expect out of an MVP player in a key divisional showdown. Bryant should continue to produce at a high level to close out the regular season and into the postseason.