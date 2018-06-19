Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two RBI in Game 1

Bryant went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Bryant was inserted as the leadoff man again for Game 1 and started the scoring for the Cubs during the second inning with a bases-loaded ground-rule double, perhaps costing him a third RBI. The 26-year-old was 3-for-26 over his last seven games entering Tuesday and has only one home run since May 15.