Cubs' Kris Bryant: Collects two RBI in Game 1
Bryant went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Bryant was inserted as the leadoff man again for Game 1 and started the scoring for the Cubs during the second inning with a bases-loaded ground-rule double, perhaps costing him a third RBI. The 26-year-old was 3-for-26 over his last seven games entering Tuesday and has only one home run since May 15.
