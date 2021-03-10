Bryant said he's had conversations with manager David Ross about taking a more aggressive approach at the plate, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs overall saw 4.11 pitches per plate appearance last season, which was third in the majors, and Bryant was right around that mark. The 29-year-old's numbers were down across the board during the shortened slate as he dealt with a handful of injuries and never really got on track. Perhaps a cleaner bill of health, along with a more aggressive approach, will help Bryant rebound in 2021.