Cubs' Kris Bryant: Could head back to DL

Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday that Bryant (shoulder) may not return to the starting lineup Thursday and that "everything's in play right now," including a trip to the disabled list, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was left out of Wednesday's lineup after sitting Tuesday due to a sore shoulder. Maddon stressed that he would know more once team doctors are able to get another look at Bryant's shoulder. Until more information comes to light, Bryant should still be considered day-to-day.