Cubs' Kris Bryant: Could require DL stint

Manager Joe Maddon said it's possible but unlikely that Bryant (shoulder) will require a stint on the 10-day disabled list, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

If a trip to the DL was truly unlikely, Maddon would have likely shut down the notion, so it shouldn't be a surprise if he does indeed land on the DL in the coming days. Monday marked the third straight game Bryant has missed with the injury. Ian Happ has received the last two starts at the hot corner.