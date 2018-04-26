Cubs' Kris Bryant: Could return Thursday
Bryant (head) will meet with team physician Dr. Stephen Adams when the team returns home Thursday and he could return to the lineup later in the day, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Bryant's return date will be solidified after the meeting with Dr. Adams, but he didn't anticipate a lengthy absence for the young star. Bryant took a fastball to the helmet on Sunday and has been held out of the lineup the last few days. It appears he'll avoid a DL stint, but more clarity should come on Thursday.
