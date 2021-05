Bryant went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

After leaving Wednesday's game early due to a minor wrist issue, Bryant returned to action following the Cubs' day off Thursday and proved he was feeling 100 percent with a third-inning blast off Tarik Skubal. Bryant continues to rake in what could be his final season in Chicago, slashing .309/.403/.667 through 35 games with 10 homers and 24 RBI.