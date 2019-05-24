Cubs' Kris Bryant: Cranks 12th home run

Bryant went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

Bryant hit his 12th home run of the season in the third inning as he continues a strong stretch at the plate. The 27-year-old is batting .350 in 22 games this month with nine home runs and 21 RBI.

