Cubs' Kris Bryant: Crushes 20th homer

Bryant went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Bryant started the scoring Wednesday with his 412-foot shot to center field during the first inning, and he also came around to score on Jason Heyward's double in the seventh. The 27-year-old has returned to form this season with a .299/.408/.565 slash line, 20 home runs and 28 doubles in 91 games.