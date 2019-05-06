Cubs' Kris Bryant: Crushes grand slam

Bryant went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over St. Louis.

Bryant's 417-foot blast gave the Cubs a 13-2 lead in the eighth inning, putting things far out of reach for the Cardinals' comeback attempt. The 27-year-old slugger still has just four homers and 19 RBI in 111 at-bats in 2019.