Cubs' Kris Bryant: Crushes three homers in win
Bryant went 4-for-6 with three home runs and five RBI in Friday's win over Washington.
Bryant left the yard in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings on the way to a 14-6 victory. The 27-year-old has been scorching hot at the plate recently, slugging seven home runs and driving in 12 over his past 11 contests. He's also raised his batting average to .277 after entering the month of May hitting just .225.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...