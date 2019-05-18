Cubs' Kris Bryant: Crushes three homers in win

Bryant went 4-for-6 with three home runs and five RBI in Friday's win over Washington.

Bryant left the yard in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings on the way to a 14-6 victory. The 27-year-old has been scorching hot at the plate recently, slugging seven home runs and driving in 12 over his past 11 contests. He's also raised his batting average to .277 after entering the month of May hitting just .225.