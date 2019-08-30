Cubs' Kris Bryant: Day off Friday
Bryant is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Bryant gets a rest after starting the Cubs' last 22 games. He's hit an unremarkable .250/.321/.448 in the month of August. David Bote will enter the lineup at third base.
