Cubs' Kris Bryant: Day-to-day with strained finger

Bryant was diagnosed with with a strained right pinkie finger after preceding X-rays came back negative, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs and fantasy owners alike can breathe a sigh of relief it's nothing more serious after Bryant jammed his hand while sliding into third base Wednesday against the Braves. Consider the 25-year-old as day-to-day moving forward, meaning Javy Baez or Tommy La Stella will likely take over at the hot corner until the team deems him good to go. With an off day built in for Thursday, Bryant could slide back into the lineup when the Cubs open up a home series against the Cardinals on Friday afternoon.