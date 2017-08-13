Cubs' Kris Bryant: Dealing with nagging finger injury

Bryant is still receiving treatment for a sprained finger on his left hand that he injured on July 19, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Bryant said the finger is still swelling up and he's receiving daily treatment to manage the injury. He described dealing with it as "brutal." Bryant is still producing at the plate (.289/400/.518 slash line), but after hitting 39 home runs last year, he's got just 20 this year and only four in his last 34 games. Bryant for his part said he won't blame his injured finger for the reduced power. "You deal with stuff like this all the time -- the sores, the aches and pains," he said. "This year, it happens to be my hand. I won't use that as an excuse for anything."