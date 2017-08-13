Cubs' Kris Bryant: Dealing with nagging finger injury
Bryant is still receiving treatment for a sprained finger on his left hand that he injured on July 19, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Bryant said the finger is still swelling up and he's receiving daily treatment to manage the injury. He described dealing with it as "brutal." Bryant is still producing at the plate (.289/400/.518 slash line), but after hitting 39 home runs last year, he's got just 20 this year and only four in his last 34 games. Bryant for his part said he won't blame his injured finger for the reduced power. "You deal with stuff like this all the time -- the sores, the aches and pains," he said. "This year, it happens to be my hand. I won't use that as an excuse for anything."
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...