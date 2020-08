Bryant went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

While Bryant is still batting just .194 this season, he's gotten going a bit lately, as the former MVP has multi-hit performances in two of his last three games. Bryant's track record suggests that his average will continue to climb, and Chicago manager David Ross seems committed to keeping the 28-year-old in the leadoff spot, where he should be able to score plenty of runs like he did Wednesday.