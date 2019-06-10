Cubs' Kris Bryant: Delivers two hits
Bryant recorded a pair of base hits in four at-bats Sunday in the Cubs' 6-1 win over the Cardinals.
With a .987 OPS through May 25, Bryant was enjoying a strong bounce-back season, but he seems to have lost some momentum over the past two weeks. Since that date, Bryant is hitting only .213 with one home run in 12 games while striking out 32 percent of the time -- 13 points above his season-long rate. The 2015 NL MVP is still well ahead of the pace from his injury-affected 2018 season in most offensive categories, but he no longer looks like the huge profit source for fantasy managers that he once appeared to be.
