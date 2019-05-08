Cubs' Kris Bryant: Delivers walkoff home run

Bryant went 2-for-5 with a triple and a walkoff three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Bryant is heating up at the plate, as he now has a home run in three straight games to go along with eight RBI in the same stretch. For the season, the 27-year-old has six home runs, 23 RBI and an .889 OPS. Bryant's production is starting to match up with his lofty expectations, which is welcome news for fantasy owners who have endured some early-season struggles.