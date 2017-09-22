Cubs' Kris Bryant: Delivers winning home run Thursday

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run home run in the 10th inning of Thursday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

This is the kind of performance the Cubs expect out of the reigning NL MVP. With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the 10th inning, Bryant took Milwaukee reliever Oliver Drake deep with one on and nobody out to put Chicago ahead for good. Bryant now sports a .942 OPS, which is actually slightly ahead of his 2016 MVP mark. He's an elite fantasy asset and could help some teams secure titles in the final days of the regular season.