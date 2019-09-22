Cubs' Kris Bryant: Departs with ankle injury
Bryant was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals in the top of the fourth inning with an apparent right ankle injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bryant sustained the injury while attempting to run out a 5-4-3 double play to end the bottom of the third. After landing awkwardly on first base, Bryant hobbled off the field while receiving assistance from team trainers. The Cubs should provide an update on Bryant's condition later in the day, but any missed time from the 27-year-old would be harmful blow to the team's fading playoff hopes.
