Cubs' Kris Bryant: Doubles, scores in loss to Brewers

Bryant went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Bryant tied the game at 2-2 on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, but the Cubs mustered just one hit and one walk over the final four innings against a trio of Milwaukee relievers. Bryant is now 8-for-28 in nine games since returning from the disabled list with three doubles, five runs scored and a pair of RBI, though he's yet to go deep.