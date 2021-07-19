Bryant went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bryant doubled off Merrill Kelly in the sixth and ninth innings, scoring both times. After going hitless in the previous two games of the series, Bryant mustered a couple of hits in attempt of a late game comeback. The All-Star had a fantastic start to the year, but struggled in June batting .114 with an OPS of .445. On the season, he is slashing .268/.349/.497 with 16 homers, 47 RBI and 52 runs.